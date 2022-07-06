If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.You described a test with hand watering to determine if brown spots in the lawn were caused by lack of water or insects such as chinch bugs. We have zoysia grass and the watering test does not seem to cause a green up but on the other hand, we don’t see any chinch bugs or grubs. Any other ideas? We do seem to have some rust on the grass blades, would that cause the browning? If so, what can we do?
A. Rust is the usual cause of browning in zoysia grass. There is not much you can do to counteract a rust infection. If the infection centers match low spots in the lawn, you may be able to reduce the size of the affection by using shallow additions of finished compost to the low spots. If you try it, keep the soil addition very shallow. Most gardeners with zoysia and rust tolerate the rust.
