You know how when you have a little one in your life, you have that iconic photo of them? I’m not talking about the carefully posed ones in the bluebonnets or with the school photographer. I’m talking about the decidedly imperfect ones. They might be a little blurry, there might be smudges on faces, or dirty socks on the floor. Yet they are perfect because in that flash, you’ve captured something special about the little one in your life, something that somehow encapsulates that year, that era, that little person.
Maybe it’s the photo of them in the bathtub with a bucket on their head and washcloth cape. Or the one where they are “hugging” a very long orange cat around the neck. Maybe it’s the one with them outside holding a garden trowel while wearing one of their cutest outfits as they “help” dad mix concrete. It says more about that little one than any perfect photo could.
