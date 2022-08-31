If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A couple of weeks ago, Guadalupe County’s proposed tax rate and budget for fiscal year 2023 was released to the public. The proposed tax rate within the report is now lower than any previous fiscal year for the county. Of course, one problem I still find is that many of the departments within this county have, in the past and even to this year, recommended proposed, approved, and amended budgets that end up being $200,000-plus more than what they eventually become in the actual budget. This has happened in the past couple of fiscal years…which can be seen in the paperwork that can easily be found on the county’s website.
It’s shocking that our tax rate can be even lower if some of these departments that can manage well with the money within their actual budgets don’t recommend as much as they are proposing. Suggestion, propose a budget that is around what past actual results were, not ask for more than you need. That’s what being FISCALLY CONSERVATIVE is about.
