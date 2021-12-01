If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In late October, the Gazette posted my column headlined, “Time for New Leadership in Guadalupe County,” and in this column, I mentioned how some of the county’s departments were responsible for both harassment and closures of several small businesses within our county.
I will admit that I am a big supporter of small business over corporations and chains. It may be more of a bias to some who know me very well since my parents owned a couple of small businesses here in Seguin, but as someone who is supportive of Free Market Capitalism — a system of free enterprise where anyone can compete with other businesses with their own — I prefer going to do business with a small, family-run businesses than going to a business that is owned by chain retail market or even a chain restaurant that’s run by a bunch of corrupt corporate individuals who rely too much on the government bailing them out of trouble when the economy gets into a bind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.