Religious freedom is near and dear to me, and I’ve written here before on the topic. To me and others, it means being able to practice your faith or non-faith without interference or coercion by government at any level. Republicans seem to mean something else entirely when they speak of the topic. As exemplified by the cases below, religious freedom to Republicans means the freedom to push their faith on everyone else.

Kennedy v. Bremerton School District is a case that will be argued before the Supreme Court in April on behalf of the public school district in Bremerton, Washington, which is trying to protect the religious freedom of its students and their parents. Kennedy is a one-time football coach who was placed on paid administrative leave after he refused to stop leading prayers on the 50-yard line after games.

JC Dufresne is a liberal activist and current member of the State Democratic Executive Committee, representing Senate District 25.

