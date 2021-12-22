If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Let me start by saying that this article brings me no joy to write. As someone who has been a lifelong opposing fan of the Texas Longhorn football team, I have enjoyed watching big brother take some lumps over the last few years. But as a college football fan, I have to state the truth of the matter. And the truth is, we, as fans of the sport, need Texas to be good. Hopefully, the 2022 recruiting class is a sign of Texas’ return to prominence.
The 2022 recruiting class ranks as the No. 5 class in the country according to 247sports.com, one of the nation’s premier recruiting sites. The ranking alone is not enough to bring Texas back to national prominence, however. Texas signed the No. 3 ranked class in 2018 and 2019, a top 10 class in 2020, and a top 15 class in 2021. The talent has been there all along.
