As this fall semester at Texas Lutheran University moves toward its conclusion, our community looks forward to celebrating the holiday season and preparing for the new year.
As you read this, we will be mid-way through our grandest holiday tradition — our Christmas Vespers celebration. We’ve provided a Vespers service for more than 80 years, with each performance incorporating a beautiful offering of special music. This year’s theme is “This Broken World Embrace,” with music that seeks to bring a sense of peace, harmony, and hope. The theme comes from a commissioned work by composer William Averitt, and throughout the performance there will be numerous world premieres of musical pieces. The grandeur and meaning of TLU’s Vespers service shines through as multiple choirs and soloists perform alongside our Orchestral Winds and Brass, with musical influences ranging from the Caribbean to the Ukraine. Services were held the last two nights, but it’s not too late to attend this (Sunday) afternoon’s performance at 4 p.m. in Jackson Auditorium, or to attend the Vespers service that is held in Austin on Dec. 11 at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.
