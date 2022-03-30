If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We just purchased a new house. The soil under the lawn is compacted because the last owners had several large dogs. Is it too late in the year to correct the problem by aerating and top dressing?
A. No, rent an aerator from a big box store or rental store and after you aerate apply one half inch of compost to the lawn. The compost will penetrate the aeration holes and bring the organic material into the roots and improve gas exchange, water storage, nutrient access, and the compaction situation. If you would prefer, you could hire a landscape company to do the work.
