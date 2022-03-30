If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Several weeks ago, the Libertarian Party of Guadalupe County held its local conventions for the 2022 election year as well as the 2022-2024 term. On March 8, Libertarian Party of Guadalupe held its precinct convention at the GVEC Community Meeting Room in Seguin, and received a new record of affiliated members since the 2018 election year.
Soon after, on March 12, the local group held its county convention at the same location, and we went on to business. First, the voting members of the Libertarian Party of Guadalupe County voted for the officers for the 2022-2024 term. Darren Pollok and myself were re-elected as county chair and vice chair, respectively, and Jason Ubernosky was elected as treasurer. Then, the members of the party officially nominated me on the 2022 General Election ballot as the official Libertarian candidate for the Guadalupe County judge race against Republican candidate and current County Judge Kyle Kutscher. We then elected our delegates and alternates for the upcoming state convention in Irving as well as the delegates for the Congressional District 15 Convention that would be held on the 19th. Finally, we re-affirmed our county bylaws, and passed and amended three county resolutions that were submitted by fellow Guadalupe Libertarian Ross Lynn Leone.
