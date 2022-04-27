If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We were at an Easter event at a friend’s and there was a tall dense shrub with spectacular orange blooms with a trumpet shape. The blooms were about 2 inches long. We tried to get some information to identify the plant but were not successful. Do you have any idea about what it could be?
A. The plant that is blooming in my neighborhood right now that fits your description is pomegranate. There are many selections in both fruit-producing and ornamental. They are noticeable in our neighborhood near the Medical Center of San Antonio because the deer do not eat them, and they are drought tolerant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.