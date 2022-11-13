If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It will come as no surprise to most of you that our puppy, Rosie, is pretty rough on dog toys. As a mix of a German Shepherd and Great Pyrenees, Rosie has demonstrated a somewhat disturbing ability to rip to shreds just about every toy we’ve handed her. Frankly, I now prefer toys that do not resemble some sort of woodland creature because it’s just a little too close, if you know what I mean.
Living with a serial toy destroyer is not so bad once you get used to seeing headless toys and fluff clouds on the floor. However, there’s another aspect to her toy play that is pretty challenging. You see, we’ve discovered that the word Pyrenees is French for “she who squeaks toys with great abandon.”
