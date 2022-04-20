If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
We may be witnessing a critical turning point in Latino politics in the United States. In a recent CNN report, Justin Gest says that though Latinos are economically and culturally diverse, politically they have been reliably Democrat, at least up until 2020. In counties across Texas and parts of the U.S. where Latino populations are very high, Hillary Clinton won in 2016 by nearly 30 percentage points yet Trump won in 2020 by as many as 10 points.
Many people in South Texas do not consider themselves Hispanics, but rather Tejanos, having been Texas citizens for more than eight generations. Many no longer speak traditional Spanish and struggle to relate to the experiences of more recent Latinos from Central and South America. Along the border counties, 94% of residents consider their ethnicity as Hispanic/Latino yet 98% mark their race as white on recent U.S. Census forms.
