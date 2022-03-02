If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.What makes lavender so difficult to grow? The plants are beautiful, and the fragrance is unmatched, but they keep rotting on me when I try to plant them in the garden.
A. You are correct that lavender is difficult to grow in Central and South Texas. I have seen some selections survive in raised beds with a deep, well-drained potting mix. They do best in a Mediterranean environment where the soil is well-drained and there is minimal rain. Try growing them in a container in a well-drained soil mix and let the plants dry out between waterings. Our generous but erratic rainfall, relatively poorly drained soil and inconsistent temperatures may all contribute to the poor survival rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.