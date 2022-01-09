If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It’s a new year and many, if not most, of us are busy making promises to ourselves suggesting a “new year, new you” might magically spring forth. We conveniently convince ourselves that by taking an inventory of our lives we can be rid of bad habits, excess weight, frivolous spending and anything that might short change who we really are.
For many of us, however, those so-called promises to ourselves, those resolutions as they are popularly called soon give way to old habits, routine chores and unchanging behaviors.
