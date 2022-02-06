If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Klyde, our Chihuahua, isn’t a fan of our temporary front yard. For those of you who haven’t kept up, we are on Plan C of our Prosapio Holiday Plan where an unfortunate plumbing incident forced a temporary set of relocations. We are currently at what we call Plan C — a nice little home rental that is perfectly fine in every way except for a yard filled with sharp, white rocks that form the gravel driveway.
Sometimes we forget things out in the car and since we each have limited shoe options, we have the perilous choice of either leaving things in the car or making the ouch-ouch-ouch dance out to the car to retrieve whatever it is. I’ll tell you, for me, it’s got to be ice cream or something pretty special to be worthy of the ouch-ouch-ouch dance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.