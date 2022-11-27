If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A person cannot be pro-life and support birth control. Conservative Supreme Court members — who don’t believe in the Separation of Church and State — will soon strike down the privacy protection of birth control. Republicans will then ban all birth control.
You don’t think it will happen? Well, we didn’t think Republicans would ban all abortions with no exceptions, either. Conservatives also associate abortion with birth control, stem cell research, pre-natal testing, in vitro fertilization, and the teaching of evolution. Now in Texas, a rapist has more rights than a rape victim. Rapists can choose the mothers of their children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.