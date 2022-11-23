If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We have a Texas red oak tree that is 10 years old but has quit growing. An arborist visited the tree this fall to make an assessment and recommended we have it replaced with a new tree because he says its vascular system was girdled by use of the string mower and will not recover. Is that a reasonable diagnosis and action to take? It seems very drastic. Isn’t there a less drastic option?
A. It is not unusual for a tree to be damaged by improper use of the string mower with a resultant girdling that makes the tree unable to transport nutrients or water in the tree’s vascular system and reduces the growth rate of the tree to an unacceptably low level. The best response often is to replace the damaged tree and prevent similar damage to the replacement tree.
