In 1979, my dad was killed by a Vietnamese refugee in Seadrift, Texas. I was 14 and about to start high school. The “incident,” as described on Seadrift’s Wikipedia page, was the culmination of several years of increasing tensions between local, mainly white, fishermen and the Vietnamese who’d originally moved there to work in a local crab packing plant. After dad was killed, the Vietnamese were terrorized by the KKK and local white sympathizers, and essentially run out of town in fear for their lives. In November of the same year, a change of venue brought the murder trial against the man that killed my dad here to the Guadalupe County Courthouse.
Seguin was characterized as being a “racist” town by the defense attorney, claiming his clients wouldn’t receive a fair trial. After the not-guilty verdict, the KKK, having already spent a few years exploiting anti-immigrant/refugee sentiment to recruit new members, directed its terror campaign against all Vietnamese along the Texas Gulf Coast. Those events led to a landmark civil rights case taken up by the SPLC in 1981 on behalf of the Vietnamese fisherman. The case came before Gabrielle Kirk McDonald, “the first African-American appointed to the federal bench in Texas and only the third African-American woman to be appointed a federal judge in the United States.” The SPLC won its case and the KKK’s paramilitary training activities and violence against the Vietnamese came to an end.
