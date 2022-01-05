If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Last week, I reminded readers of some of Joe Biden and the Democrats’ major accomplishments since the inauguration on Jan. 20. Among those was rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, a 100-country pledge to cut emissions of the greenhouse gas methane by at least 30% by 2030; another agreement to end and reverse deforestation; reinstatement of a pause on federal executions; significant improvements in job and wage growth; the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since March 2020 while jobless claims fell to the lowest level since 1969 in early December; disposable income grew 3% after inflation; and finally, the American Rescue Plan along with the historic economy recovery combined to cut child poverty in half.
Looking forward, two very important pieces of legislation are on the docket, the Build Back Better Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.
