Time is flying by. We have 72 days until the 139th Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo and it’s time to get involved today.
How many can say they have ridden a sheep? We’re calling all children ages 3 to 10 years of age to take a ride. Sign up your children for the Mutton Bustin’ Bonanza event Saturday, Oct. 6 in the Seguin Events Complex Arena at 950 S. Austin St. in Seguin. The event is limited to the first 125 to sign up before 5 p.m. Sept. 23. Late fees of $10 are added to the entry fee after Sept. 23. Books will close Sept. 30. See the form in the fair catalog or on the website for entry.
