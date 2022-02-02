If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In my first two articles about inflation in America, I discussed the history of money in America. Briefly, American currency was usually backed by gold and/or silver for most of the first two centuries. After the hyperinflation of the Continental currency, which was not backed by anything, the new republic issued sound currency backed by precious metals. The extreme disruption of the Great War led to all other industrial states abandoning the gold standard. After the war, they all tried to return to the gold standard, but many countries, England in particular, had to revalue their currencies because so much gold had flowed to America during and after the war. World War II pushed the American share of gold reserves to 66% of the world total.
The Marshall Plan paid for much of the rebuilding of Europe with American aid and a continuing trade deficit. The dollar and the Swiss franc became the only currencies backed, at least in theory, by gold. The combination of the Vietnam War and the Great Society caused a big increase in gold outflows, forcing President Nixon to take America off the gold standard in 1971. Private ownership of gold was not legal until 1974 under President Ford.
