Q.Are there organic products or techniques to control slugs and snails?
A. There are several baits that use organic insecticides as their active ingredient. Visit your garden retailer and review the slug and snail baits offered. The label will tell you if it uses an organic or manufactured bait or insecticide. One option is to use a beer trap. Bury plastic or paper cups so their openings are at ground level and then fill them half full of beer. The slugs and snails will enter the cup to get access to the beer and drown. Spread the buried cups around the plants you are trying to protect.
