Q.Our cut flower garden is doing well with snapdragons, stocks, and calendula except for the fire ants. It is difficult to weed by hand because of the ants. They even end up on some bouquets that we harvest, and they are savage! Do you have any strategies to suggest that would address the problem?
A. For long-term control, spread Amdro fire ant bait over the portion of your landscape that includes the cut flower garden. It works well if you follow the label instructions, but takes several weeks to get the ants in control. For a more immediate control, spread a fire ant control product with acephate over the surface of the garden and on any ant mounds in the area. Acephate is not labeled for the vegetable garden, but can be used for fire ant control in the flower garden.
