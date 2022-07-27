Q. Grass Be Gone, Poast and the other contact herbicides for grassy weeds won’t work for dried out Bermuda grass in gardens, but what if the Bermuda grass is growing in an irrigated garden? It is taking over my vegetable and flower gardens.

A. If the Bermuda grass or other grassy weed is receiving moisture and in a state of active growth, the herbicides will control them. One note to keep in mind though is the label of the contact herbicides usually do not allow use of the products in vegetable gardens. They can be used in shrub borders and flower gardens, but not in gardens that are producing vegetables for human consumption.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

