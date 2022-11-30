If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams deserves to win the Heisman Trophy. During rivalry weekend, Williams put on a dazzling performance as the Trojans marched to a 38-27 victory over arch rival, Notre Dame. This win all but sealed a trip to New York for Williams, and likely secured the award for him as well. However, although he deserves to win the Heisman, Williams’ campaign lacks the tradition and circumstance that usually accompanies a Heisman-quality season, which leaves the award — should he win it — feeling hollow.
Last year, Williams was a standout true freshman quarterback at the University of Oklahoma. Like many star quarterbacks before him, he chose to play for Coach Lincoln Riley, whose track record shows he can elevate quarterbacks to tremendous heights. During his freshman season, Williams was able to steal the show from starter Spencer Rattler, and put together a quality season. Although the season did not live up to Oklahoma standards, Williams’ star shone brightly. Yet, all of that was put into question when Riley left Oklahoma for USC following the regular season.
