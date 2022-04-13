If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This past weekend, the Libertarian Party of Texas held its 2022 State Convention in Irving, and it was probably one of the biggest conventions they had so far. With special guests including the 2020 Vice Presidential candidate Spike Cohen, Libertarian photographer Avens O’Brien, as well as Hannah Cox, the host of the podcast Based, the convention was guaranteed to satisfy attendees. Leading the event was convention chair Whitney Bilyeu with Stephanie Berlin as secretary and Richard Brown as parliamentarian.
During the business meeting on Saturday and Sunday, the delegates voted for updates and changes to the state party’s bylaws and platform, elected state leadership, selected our national delegates and alternates for the National Convention in Reno, and officially nominated our major state-wide candidates.
