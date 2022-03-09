If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Last week, I took the opportunity to attend the Toast to Texas celebration held at the historic Sebastopol house by the Abishai Mercer Dickson chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the city of Seguin. The event celebrated the 186th anniversary of the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836, where 59 delegates representing both Texas natives and settlers officially declared independence from Mexico and created the Republic of Texas. During this time, the Texas Revolution was still occurring, the Alamo defenders were on day 8 of the 13-day siege, and it would be a couple of days before Sam Houston was appointed as commander of all Texas forces.
As a proud citizen of this great state, I greatly acknowledge the importance of our history like many other proud Texans out there. Though I am not a descendant of any of the figures from the Texas Revolution, I still have some deep Texas history in me. On my mother’s side of my family, I am a seventh-generation Texan through my grandmother, and on my dad’s side of the family, I’m a descendant of one of the first founders and colonists of New Braunfels, Leonhardt Franz Schmidt Sr. His name has been listed as either “Leonhard” or “Leonard” through several historic markers and history books about New Braunfels, and without the “Sr.”
