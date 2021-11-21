If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Every year around the world, NO-Shave November is observed. It is an awareness campaign that promotes that one should embrace their hair, which many cancer patients lose. Throughout the month, men allow their hair (including mustaches and beards) to grow wild and free. People donate money they typically spend on shaving, grooming and maintenance of their hair and/or beard. The funds collected are used to educate, support, raise awareness and help the fight against cancer.
You will notice that Seguin police officers and Seguin firefighters/paramedics may have a little more hair on their face than usual this month. For the last several years, Seguin police officers have ditched their razors for No Shave November. But this year, the Seguin Police Department has challenged the Seguin Fire Department to a friendly ‘Stache Showdown’ competition to see which department can raise the most money for Triston Brashears, a Navarro High School senior who is currently battling testicular cancer. All funds raised will help Triston’s family pay for his cancer treatments and medical bills.
