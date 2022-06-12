If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Hello from the always-beautiful Marion. With the rising temperatures and heat index, I am urging residents of Marion and Guadalupe County to continue to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Soon, we will welcome our newest councilman, Mr. Deshon Blyden, to the council. I will swear in him and Alderman Abigail Maberry at our meeting on Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in the Marion Community Library meeting room.
