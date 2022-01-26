If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Late last year, the Texas legislature, in its infinite wisdom and partisan contrivance, saw fit to redraw congressional district boundaries such that Guadalupe County is now split between the 15th and 28th districts. The 28th Congressional District encompasses the western most 30% of the county. North of I-10, the boundary is the Guadalupe River. South of I-10, the boundary follows FM 775 south for a bit then zig zags here and there until it hits the county line near Zuehl Crossing.
Since the 15th Congressional District will lean Republican, Vicente Gonzalez filed to run in a neighboring district that is more friendly to Democrats. The 28th Congressional District, which included Guadalupe County until the 2011 redistricting cycle, has been held by Henry Cuellar since 2006.
