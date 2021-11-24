If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The glass half-empty media’s economic headlines are overwhelmingly focused on inflation. But if you look deeper you’ll see there’s plenty of good news. Retail sales rose in October for the third straight month. October job growth was strong and Goldman Sachs is predicting a significant drop in the unemployment rate over the next year. Child poverty dropped by 29% in one month thanks to expanded child tax credit. Thanks to the Biden administration average food stamp benefits increased by more than 25%. Medium and long term interest rates for car and home loans are still rock bottom.
Sure, inflation is real at 6.2% in October. Regardless of that, “It’s safe to say the bottom 40% of Americans are definitely better off in the past year from a combination of rising wages and government aid, even with inflation,” University of Massachusetts economist Arindrajit Dube told The Washington Post.
