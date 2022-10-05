If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A rodeo clown representing the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo gives a thumbs up to the crowd gathered along Austin Street as he marches in the Guadalupe County Fair Parade on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in front of the Guadalupe County Courthouse.
With the hustle and bustle that have taken over our everyday lives, especially after a pandemic that’s stretched on longer than any of us would have liked, it can be easy to lose sight of the finer things.
But as the annual Guadalupe County Fair and PRC Rodeo is upon us, we can remember to bask in the simplicity of it all; the joyous sounds of carnival rides and children laughing or the wonderful aroma’s that flow through the air from different kinds of food that our community has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.