“While we try to teach our children all about life; our children teach us what life is all about.” — Angela Schwindt, a mom

My niece who lives in Houston picked up her son, Drew, after school following his first day as a third grader. Talking about his day, Drew informed his mom that his school friend is going to Stanford, and she had offered him a ride, and now he wants to go to Stanford too when he goes to college. Then Drew quietly looked at his mother and asked, “Is college after sixth grade?”

Mike Fitsko is a retired principal and longtime columnist from New Braunfels.

