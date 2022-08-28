If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
“While we try to teach our children all about life; our children teach us what life is all about.”— Angela Schwindt, a mom
My niece who lives in Houston picked up her son, Drew, after school following his first day as a third grader. Talking about his day, Drew informed his mom that his school friend is going to Stanford, and she had offered him a ride, and now he wants to go to Stanford too when he goes to college. Then Drew quietly looked at his mother and asked, “Is college after sixth grade?”
