When you fall in love with someone who comes from a different culture, you’re never sure where these differences are going to crop up and create challenges. My husband Adam and I are both Hispanic, so we at least love all the same food. We’re about the same age, so our musical legacies are the same. But there is one area where we differ wildly: I’m a nerd. He is not.

Adam is a “Sopranos” and “Scarface” kind of guy. The other day we were walking out the door and I asked for something I needed. He hunched over slightly, put on a strange accent and said to me “I don’t have it with me right now…” and waited expectantly.

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.