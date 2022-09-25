If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
When you fall in love with someone who comes from a different culture, you’re never sure where these differences are going to crop up and create challenges. My husband Adam and I are both Hispanic, so we at least love all the same food. We’re about the same age, so our musical legacies are the same. But there is one area where we differ wildly: I’m a nerd. He is not.
Adam is a “Sopranos” and “Scarface” kind of guy. The other day we were walking out the door and I asked for something I needed. He hunched over slightly, put on a strange accent and said to me “I don’t have it with me right now…” and waited expectantly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.