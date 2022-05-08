When my husband Adam adopted this adorable 10 pounds of six-week old fluff last summer, he started something that we all thought was so cute at the time. It has to do with birds.

See, we must have some great thermal action here at our house because we often see huge turkey vultures soaring overhead, sometimes quite low. We’d relax on the deck and watch them lazily rise into the sky. When Rosie joined us, she loved being on the deck and Adam loved having her there. That’s when it all started. He would be outside with his rambunctious Great Pyrenees/German Shepherd puppy and Adam suddenly would stop and point up to the sky.

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.