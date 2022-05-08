If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
When my husband Adam adopted this adorable 10 pounds of six-week old fluff last summer, he started something that we all thought was so cute at the time. It has to do with birds.
See, we must have some great thermal action here at our house because we often see huge turkey vultures soaring overhead, sometimes quite low. We’d relax on the deck and watch them lazily rise into the sky. When Rosie joined us, she loved being on the deck and Adam loved having her there. That’s when it all started. He would be outside with his rambunctious Great Pyrenees/German Shepherd puppy and Adam suddenly would stop and point up to the sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.