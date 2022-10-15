If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Around this time last year, you may remember that the city held a series of public meetings and conducted a public survey to consider implementing a stormwater utility program and a $3 monthly fee added to utility bills. In January 2022, council approved the $3 fee. You will start seeing the additional charge on your utility bill when it goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. Both the city and council felt it was important to give residents and businesses a full year to get prepared for the additional fee.
I’d like to emphasize that the stormwater rate is a fee not a tax, an important distinction. This fee is like other utility fees our customers pay — like electricity, water, sewer and garbage.
