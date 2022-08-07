If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It’s been another fast and busy summer at Texas Lutheran University, and we are now preparing for the arrival of our students and the exciting launch of a new academic year, with classes beginning on Aug. 23. We know that the work we do in the year ahead to live into our mission and serve our students well will be strengthened by the strong connections between Texas Lutheran University and our community and region. With that in mind, it’s a pleasure to offer some highlights for the year ahead, which marks our 110th year in Seguin.
We anticipate welcoming 360 new full-time first-year students later this month, an increase of almost 50 students from last year fall. These students will come primarily from Texas, with the largest arriving from the Seguin, New Braunfels, San Antonio and Houston areas.
