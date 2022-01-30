If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
If there’s one thing we’ve gotten used to over the last couple years it’s ordering groceries online. I’m a big fan of no longer going through the aisles and picking up everything we need for the week. I’m loving skipping the put-it-in-the-basket-so-you-can-take-it-out-of-the-basket-40-minutes-later part of grocery shopping. Instead, I now sit in my car listening to weird science podcasts while awaiting a professional shopper to drop it all off in my trunk.
It’s so decadent. Seriously. I’ve always wondered what it was like to have a personal shopper and now I have one! Every week!
