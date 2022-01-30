If there’s one thing we’ve gotten used to over the last couple years it’s ordering groceries online. I’m a big fan of no longer going through the aisles and picking up everything we need for the week. I’m loving skipping the put-it-in-the-basket-so-you-can-take-it-out-of-the-basket-40-minutes-later part of grocery shopping. Instead, I now sit in my car listening to weird science podcasts while awaiting a professional shopper to drop it all off in my trunk.

It’s so decadent. Seriously. I’ve always wondered what it was like to have a personal shopper and now I have one! Every week!

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.