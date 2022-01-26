If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
There is an old police training video on YouTube from 1960 called “Booked for Safekeeping.” In the video, there are several situations demonstrated where the police are advised to improvise less-than-lethal means to subdue a person who is demonstrating obvious signs of mental illness.
This was before taser guns or rubber bullets, so improvisation was crucial. In one scenario, the perpetrator was a seemingly deranged man with a knife threatening to harm others and himself. The police were able to subdue him by tripping him with a stool as he walked by, and then jumped on him to wrestle away the knife. Ah, what lovely simplicity! If only scenarios turned out that way more today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.