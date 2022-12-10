If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The fair works tightly with many entities to facilitate the event each year. We are appreciative of every one of them who lends a hand in some way. Some of those key members who help work with the fair board and members include the city of Seguin, Seguin Parks and Recreation Department Director Jack Jones, Anita Gomez, Erica Taft, Terrance Root - health inspector, Carl (Bubba) Eckhardt, Freddy King - Electric Department, Seguin Fire Department, Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss, Seguin Police Department, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Mike McCann, Yesenia Ballard, Sean Callahan, Pauline Castro, Cobey Crow, Kyle Faulkner, James Garcia, Jimmy Gonzales, Rudy Guarnero, Manuel Hernandez, Zachary Johnson, Alfred McKee, Justin Mendoza, Shane Meyers, Sheriden Murray, Willie Ybarra and Tommy Catoe, Seguin City Works Department, Tommie Mutschier, Greg Duenes, Kado Cato, Guadalupe County departments, and Verintegra Inc.
We had a very successful Sip ’N Stroll event. We served more than 450 samples of salted caramel hot cocoa. We thank The Rise at 204 S. Austin St. for the awesome location. Some of our volunteers who assisted in pulling this off were Barbara Good, Gail Damerau, Terri Hill, Jenny Siltman, Brenda Caddell, Megan Good, Dakota Gardner, and the Fair Queens Court Queen Harley Thornton, Princess Abigail Pollock and Duchess Morgan Carnes.
