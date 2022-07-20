If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Is it best to re-fertilize and prune the spring tomato plants or to plant new plants for the fall? My local nurseryman says it is best to get new plants, but it seems wasteful to me. The current plants look capable of producing in the fall.
A. Planting new tomato plants usually results in better results than trying to keep the old plants producing. One of the main factors that makes new plants more successful is that the old plants are likely to have spider mites and other pests and diseases. Pull the old plants. Put them in the garbage rather than the compost pile if they have spider mites. Plant one or more of the recommended determinate selections such as STM2255, Red Snapper, Tycoon, Celebrity, and Ruby Crush. Celebrity and Tycoon are nematode resistant if your garden has a problem with nematodes.
