While I was growing up in central England, I was able to spend a great deal of time with my lighthearted grandmother. I can still vividly recall some of those old British expressions she would so very often use in her conversations: “You’re a sight for sore eyes,” she would exclaim whenever I visited her or “You’re as keen as mustard,” she would declare as she responded to anything I might say.
One particular expression I never paid too much attention to perhaps because at the time I didn’t really appreciate its meaning was “the worm turns.” Subject to many interpretations, my Grandmother Sally used it whenever she referred to how any situation could suddenly or even dramatically change, like how when something good and beneficial becomes unlucky or detrimental.
