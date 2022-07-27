If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
By now you’ve heard and seen plenty of reactions and protests regarding the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and therefore allow states to outlaw abortions. What you may not have noticed is news reports of Texas women who have been denied treatment for miscarriages because the over-zealous and incompetent Republicans in the state Legislature made it financially dangerous for a doctor to perform anything that might be construed as an abortion.
Marlena Stell, a Texas woman, carried the fetal remains for two weeks before she could find a doctor to perform what is commonly known as a “D and C” because doctors feared prosecution under Texas law. The recently passed law allows anyone to claim the doctor performed an illegal abortion, hoping to collect a $10,000 bounty offered by Texas and the doctor would have to go through an expensive trial then, even if they are found not guilty, pay their own legal expenses.
