Hey listen up …. We are ready for all our livestock exhibitors! Get your livestock projects for sheep, goats and cattle on the path to show at the Guadalupe County Fair.
The Livestock shows will take place Oct. 7 and 8 at the Seguin Events Center. Help support our exhibitors by coming to see these kids show. Come see what the current cattle, sheep and goat livestock production looks like. This is a great practice show for those with animals for the January livestock shows. Share this news with your exhibitor today.
