Like every concerned American in this country, one thing we can agree on is that the price of gas has spiked in the past week. With two different pictures I took at the gas pumps, the one on March 4 showed gas at $3.55 a gallon, and the one I took on March 9, gas was $3.99 a gallon. Within five days, gas locally went from under $4 a gallon to right at $4. Who’s to blame for this? I’ll go ahead and tell you who is NOT to blame: Russia!
If you are watching the major mainstream media news channels or read their news sites, they will tell you that Putin is to blame for the rise in gas prices because of the invasion the Russian military did on Ukraine. He might be invading Ukraine, but he’s not keeping Russian oil from getting imported to the good old Land of the Free and Home of the Brave. Both conservatives and libertarians (no matter if they are affiliated with a party or not) will tell you that the Biden Administration is to blame, and has been to blame before Russia’s invasion on Ukraine. And they are absolutely correct.
