If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.You include Mexican sycamore as one of the tree varieties for area landscapes. I have one and find it to be an undesirable shade tree. The leaves are huge and spread all over the yard of origin plus the neighboring yards. The leaves are so large they are hard to collect. The bark and leaves are also garish and grow so fast they take over the yard. Why do you recommend them?
A. I and many other horticulturists recommend Mexican sycamore because of some of the characteristics you mentioned including their fast growth and unusual conformation and coloring of the bark and leaves. Mexican sycamore are also pest and disease free. Everyone has different characteristics in a tree species that appeals to them and Mexican sycamore offers some of that variety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.