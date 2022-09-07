If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.What are the white flowers that have come up in the lawn after the rains? I don’t like any plants to grow unwanted in the lawn. Is there an easy way to remove them?
A. The plants are rain lilies, and most gardeners welcome them because they are so attractive and only stay visible for about 10 days. I am not sure if any of the contact herbicides would be effective in controlling them and they are very difficult to dig up. Review the labels of contact herbicides for controlling nutsedge such as Sedgehammer to see if control of rain lilies is listed. The most effective strategy may be just to tolerate its short period of appearance.
