Rosie, our Great Pryanees and German Shepherd mix, is an odd puppy in many, many, many ways. She chases her tail and, once she’s caught it, she falls over still holding onto it. I came out of the room the other day and she had her entire paw in her mouth. She wasn’t licking it, which is the great American dog pastime. She had it in her mouth as if she were testing it for its value as a temporary bone substitute. She will run around the yard as if she is being chased, then suddenly plop down in the grass and lay there perfectly flat as if she were part soaker hose.
Rosie also loves ice. LOVES IT. When anyone goes to the ice machine at the fridge to fill up a cup, she leaps up and rushes over like a speed skater in their final lap. She will even wake up from a dead sleep, blinking away her last cat-chasing dream and leap to her feet. She’ll stop bothering guests, ignore her toys, and make a beeline to the fridge. She skids to a stop and immediately sits down, the universal sign for “I am a good dog, see? I can sit and not resemble that crazy dog that was here three minutes ago and jumping all over everyone in the house.”
