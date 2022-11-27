If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I’m writing in response to Terry Harper’s Nov. 9 column “GOP will right the ship whereas Democrats have no answers.” While I often disagree with Harper’s political views, I can accept them as such and let them go. However, when he gets basic facts completely wrong as he did in this column, I feel some correction is in order.
He begins by stating that, while the Democrats have claimed that GOP victories would cause the end of democracy, “Nothing could be further from the truth.” It is difficult to square this contention with the fact that many Republican candidates have tied their fates to a former president who does not accept the results of elections if they go against him and encouraged his supporters to try to overthrow the government. In addition, the party ran multiple candidates for Secretary of State who not only didn’t accept previous election results, they promised that no Democrat would win statewide offices while they were in charge of elections. The fate of Democracy was very much on the ballot and it is obtuse to suggest otherwise.
