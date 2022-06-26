The world is filled with drama. Drama we never really see, drama we drive by, drama we walk by, drama in places we think of as calm spots where everyone gets along and no one gets really worked up and then, BLAM, it gets all crazy.

When I get a tiny glimpse of drama unfolding in one of these places, I find myself wondering about the backstory of this little moment. Is this a long standing beef? Or is it a casual encounter that just went south suddenly? Or maybe one of the players in the drama is completely nutso and this is somehow normal for them.

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

